Adblock Plus Maker Has a New Taskforce to Fight Publisher Efforts to Reinject Ads

Natasha Lomas | TechCrunchSeptember 19, 2018

In the arms race of ad blocking there’s clearly never a dull moment as efforts to block ads are combated by publisher and platform countermeasures trying to fox the blocks.

This is why Adblock Plus  maker, eyeo, says it’s getting more serious in how it tackles what it dubs “circumvention technologies” — by setting up an interdisciplinary team internally that’s devoted to countering the ad blocker blockers.

