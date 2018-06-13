News Newsletter News 

Adblock Plus Wants to Use Blockchain to Call Out Fake News

Natasha Lomas | TechCrunchJune 13, 2018

eyeo, the company behind the popular browser-based ad block product Adblock  Plus, is no stranger to controversy. Which is just as well given its new “passion project”: A browser add-on that labels news content as ‘trusted’ or, well, Breitbart.

The beta browser extension, which is called Trusted News (initially it’s just available for Chrome), is intended to help Internet users spot sources of fake news when they’re exposed to content online.

