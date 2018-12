In what may be a grim foretaste of labor negotiations set to occur in 2019 when the Plain Dealer’s union contract expires, the Plain Dealer Publishing Company and its corporate parent, Advance Publications, are now considering outsourcing the jobs of local journalists. The PD News Guild released a statement to that effect on social media Tuesday.

