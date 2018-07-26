If advertisers’ enforcement of ads.txt can be described a “crawl, walk, run” scenario, then they are no longer needing to crawl publishers’ sites to see if they’ve adopted the industry’s anti-fraud initiative and have begun to walk their dollars to publishers that have uploaded ads.txt files to their sites listing the ad tech firms authorized to sell their inventory programmatically.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/advertisers-see-more-options-to-buy-ads-only-from-publishers-that-have-adopted-ads-txt/