Advice For Cross-Border Investigative Journalists From Media Indaba Africa
More than 300 delegates met in Cape Town, South Africa in late November for Media Indaba Africa 2017, a digital media gathering focused on media inventions and solutions unique to the African continent, as well as ideas from across the world.
The November 23-25 event included sessions on topics such as the fight against misinformation, sensor journalism, tech in newsrooms and the use of data to enhance news coverage.
