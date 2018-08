Journalism in Afghanistan, once the source of a major post-Taliban success story, is under attack. On April 30, a suicide bomb killed nine reporters and photographers; it was the deadliest incident of many in recent years that have been aimed at silencing a young, fearless, and aggressive news sector that proudly holds power to account.

