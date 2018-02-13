After 154 Years, One Last Florida Times-Union Print Run in Jacksonville Before Move

The Times-Union’s old presses shut down after Saturday’s edition, paper to be printed in sister papers in Gainesville and Daytona.

Saturday night, the Times-Union’s pressmen fired up the old presses at 1 Riverside Avenue – massive machines, three-stories high, thundering, floor-shaking things, incredibly dependable but so complicated you could spend a lifetime learning all their idiosyncrasies – and got them going for one more edition.