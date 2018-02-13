News Newsletter News 

After 154 Years, One Last Florida Times-Union Print Run in Jacksonville Before Move

Matt Soergel | Florida Union-TimesFebruary 13, 2018

The Times-Union’s old presses shut down after Saturday’s edition, paper to be printed in sister papers in Gainesville and Daytona.

Saturday night, the Times-Union’s pressmen fired up the old presses at 1 Riverside Avenue – massive machines, three-stories high, thundering, floor-shaking things, incredibly dependable but so complicated you could spend a lifetime learning all their idiosyncrasies – and got them going for one more edition.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-154-years-one-last-florida-times-union-print-run-in-jacksonville-before-move/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *