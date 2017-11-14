After a Decade, it’s Time to Reinvent Social Media in Newsrooms
For newsrooms, the social media tumult began a decade ago.
In 2008, journalists new to digital media in legacy print newsrooms were trying to adapt to a Twitter invention called the hashtag. Facebook was confounding them, and MySpace was dying just when some were beginning to understand it.
One thought on “After a Decade, it’s Time to Reinvent Social Media in Newsrooms”
Just because people are addicted to something, doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.