News Newsletter News 

After a Decade, it’s Time to Reinvent Social Media in Newsrooms

Jane Elizabeth | American Press Institute November 14, 2017

For newsrooms, the social media tumult began a decade ago.

In 2008, journalists new to digital media in legacy print newsrooms were trying to adapt to a Twitter invention called the hashtag. Facebook was confounding them, and MySpace was dying just when some were beginning to understand it.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-a-decade-its-time-to-reinvent-social-media-in-newsrooms/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

One thought on “After a Decade, it’s Time to Reinvent Social Media in Newsrooms

  • Todd
    November 14, 2017 at 9:16 am
    Permalink

    Just because people are addicted to something, doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *