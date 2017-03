Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-advertisers-complain-google-promises-to-keep-ads-away-from-offensive-content/

Google is changing the way it sells and places ads, after advertisers discovered some of their ads were running alongside videos featuring extremist content and hate speech.

The moves come less than a day after a top Google exec apologized publicly to advertisers.