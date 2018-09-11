After Moonves’s Exit, Will Change Come to CBS?

The day after Leslie Moonves’s, perhaps the most powerful media executive in America, resigned amid allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, his former employees were left to deal with the fallout. Norah O’Donnell, who 10 months ago was forced to address reports of misconduct by her former CBS ‘This Morning’ co-host Charlie Rose, said Monday, “There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic, and it is pervasive in our culture…Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility.”

