http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-panama-papers-success-icij-goes-independent/

It was less than a year ago that the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and more than 100 other media partners began publishing the largest investigation in journalism history: The Panama Papers.

Even here at ICIJ – where we’ve grown accustomed to our work sparking major impacts – we were surprised by the reaction.