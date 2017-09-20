After Russian Facebook Ads, Democrats Seek New FEC Rules on Social Media Politics
House and Senate Democrats plan to send a letter to the Federal Election Commission this week asking them to consider new rules that would prevent foreigners from using online advertising platforms like Facebook and Twitter to influence voters.
The letter will likely be sent and made public on Wednesday, Daniel Jacobs a spokesperson for Rep. John Sarbanes, the chair of the Democracy Reform Task Force, an initiative of House Democrats, told CNN.
One thought on “After Russian Facebook Ads, Democrats Seek New FEC Rules on Social Media Politics”
well, let me get it straight: accepting direct donations from abroad (such as china for the former president clinton campaign, etc.) is kosher, russian ads on facebook are not … selling u.s. uranium to russia in exchange for contributions to the clinton foundation is kosher, and, again, russian ads on facebook are not …
to get to the point: american people, in the eyes of these would-be legislators are a bunch of morons, easily swayed by an ad on social media …
and to get even more to the point: censorship is the way to win elections …