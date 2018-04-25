The millennial-aimed Mic has represented just about every digital media trend since it started seven years ago, distributing as far and wide on platforms as possible by chasing viral hits and then video views with its woke brand of social justice journalism, fueled by $21 million in venture funding. But now, with platforms left and right disappointing publishers with failures to deliver reliable traffic and monetization, Mic is preaching the new gospel of “deliberate distribution.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-years-of-chasing-facebook-traffic-mic-goes-for-deliberate-distribution/