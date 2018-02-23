After Years of Testing, The Wall Street Journal Has Built a Paywall That Bends to the Individual Reader
The Wall Street Journal thinks it might know your reading habits — and your potential spending habits — better than you know them yourself.
For the past couple of years, the Journal — home to one of journalism’s oldest paywalls — has been testing different ways to allow non-subscribers to sample its stories — refining a subscription prediction model that allows it to show different visitors, who have different likelihoods of subscribing, different levels of access to its site.
