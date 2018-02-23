News Newsletter News 

After Years of Testing, The Wall Street Journal Has Built a Paywall That Bends to the Individual Reader

Shan Wang | Nieman LabFebruary 23, 2018

The Wall Street Journal thinks it might know your reading habits — and your potential spending habits — better than you know them yourself.

For the past couple of years, the Journal — home to one of journalism’s oldest paywalls — has been testing different ways to allow non-subscribers to sample its stories — refining a subscription prediction model that allows it to show different visitors, who have different likelihoods of subscribing, different levels of access to its site.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/after-years-of-testing-the-wall-street-journal-has-built-a-paywall-that-bends-to-the-individual-reader/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *