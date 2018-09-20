News Newsletter News 

Ahead of the Midterms, Google News Lab Created a Way to See What’s Trending at the State, County and City Level

Kristen Hare | Poynter September 20, 2018

With close to 500 House and Senate seats in play with the midterm elections, Google News Lab started thinking about how local reporters might use local data in their work.

On Wednesday, the team went live with a Google Trends Midterm page with data on real-time Google search trends at the state, county and city level. (Disclosure: The Google News Initiative funds some training and projects at Poynter.)

