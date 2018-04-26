Aiming for Loyal Readers, the Daily Beast Launches a Standalone Email Newsletter for Politics

The Daily Beast is introducing new email newsletters whose content will be exclusive to the newsletters, with an eye toward a paid membership program. The first, called PayDirt, launches April 26 and is by the Beast’s Capitol Hill reporter Lachlan Markay. In the coming months, the Beast plans to debut at least two more of such newsletters, the topics of which are undecided for now.

