Airbnb Teams With Hearst on Magazine Guided by Travel Site’s Data

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/airbnb-teams-with-hearst-on-magazine-guided-by-travel-sites-data/

When the new travel publication Airbnbmag hits select newsstands and mailboxes later this month, many of the stories, including the cover feature set in Havana, will be sourced from billions of anonymous data points collected by the home-sharing service.

Those data are expected to enable editors to assign stories for an audience eager to learn about local hot spots. Since Savannah, Ga., is one of Airbnb’s top search destinations, one piece in the first issue includes barbecue recommendations from a Savannah barbecue pit master.