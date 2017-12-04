News Newsletter News 

AL.com’s New Facebook Brand, Reckon, Aims to Build an Identity That Breaks Out of Newspaper Voice

Christine Schmidt | Nieman Lab December 4, 2017

One of Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidates is a MONSTER,” a recent Facebook video declares.

This wasn’t from a political group or a page pushing misinformation — it was produced and published by Reckon by AL.com, a Facebook page from Alabama Media Group (publisher of AL.com and the state’s three largest newspapers) that focuses on fostering “tough conversations” among local followers.

