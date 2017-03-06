Albert Lea Tribune Installs ProImage’s Ink Savings Solution OnColor ECO

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/albert-lea-tribune-installs-proimages-ink-savings-solution-oncolor-eco/

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune is latest newspaper to purchase and install the OnColor ECO SaaS from ProImage. Part of Boone Newspapers, Inc., the Albert Lea Tribune installed the cloud-based software application less than two months ago with the primary goal to improve their print quality. Even though it is too early for them to determine monthly financial ink savings, they instantly noticed a decrease in color ink, less ink rub off, and improvement of print quality. They run about six to 10 pages through the ink saving software each day.

OnColor ECO partially replaces cyan, magenta, and yellow colors in an image with black without compromising sharpness or quality. The conversion process reduces the overall ink volume required for printing. Cost reduction is achieved by both reducing the volume of the expensive color inks and replacing them with less expensive black ink, thus reducing the overall volume of inks used.

Albert Lea Tribune has other ProImage software as well and OnColor ECO integrates seamlessly with it. As with many other newspaper clients, ProImage tech supports gets complimented on the quick and easy setup of the ECO SaaS, and Terry Thissen, production director of the Albert Lea Tribune, praises the efficient set-up: “The process took a few minutes to configure.” When asked about the major benefits of ECO, Thissen stated “the sharper print quality” and “ease of use.”