Almost 20 Percent of Digital Ad Spending Could Be The Result of Invalid Traffic
A new study estimates that $12.48 billion of ad spending in 2016 was fraud, or was the result in invalid traffic, which is double the earlier $7.2 billion industry estimate. This means that almost 20% of the $66 billion spent last year on digital ads globally may have been wasted on ads that were mostly either
- Botnet fraud: never actually viewed by humans
- Adware fraud: not properly loaded for a person to accurately view them