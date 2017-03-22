News Newsletter News 

Almost 20 Percent of Digital Ad Spending Could Be The Result of Invalid Traffic

Sara Fischer | AxiosMarch 22, 2017
A new study estimates that $12.48 billion of ad spending in 2016 was fraud, or was the result in invalid traffic, which is double the earlier $7.2 billion industry estimate. This means that almost 20% of the $66 billion spent last year on digital ads globally may have been wasted on ads that were mostly either

  • Botnet fraud: never actually viewed by humans
  • Adware fraud: not properly loaded for a person to accurately view them
