Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/alt-weeklies-look-for-lifeline-from-nonprofits/

Julie Ann Grimm was at an annual convention of alternative news organizations last year when it struck her: Why not start a nonprofit?

Grimm had just been named publisher of the Santa Fe Reporter, the self-described “scrappy” alternative weekly paper that she had edited since 2013.