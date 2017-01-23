America East Shark Tank Workshop Seeks Applications

Like & Share E&P:

The America East Media Business & Technology Conference, administered by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, is hosting its first-ever Shark Tank workshop, designed to help participants shape and refine their entrepreneurial ideas for new businesses, products, or services. No prior start-up experience necessary.

The hands-on workshop will walk participants through the steps of creating, developing, and launching their ideas with the goal of garnering new product ideas, understanding business challenges, increasing product development skills, improving new-business evaluation skills, and refining business presentation skills.

The Shark Tank workshop will culminate with a fun, fast-paced business pitch contest where ideas developed in the program are evaluated by business experts.

Throughout the process, participants will receive coaching on:

How to create their elevator pitch

How to test their idea using business tools, popular with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists

How to create a short presentation

How to write a profit and loss statement

To take part in the Shark Tank workshop, fill out an application on the America East website. Space is limited. For additional questions, please contact Tricia Greyshock at (717) 703-3070 or at events@pa-news.org.

About America East: America East is administered by the PNA and 14 co-sponsoring state press associations and media partners. The 2017 America East Conference is April 10-12 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa. For more information, visit the America East website at www.america-east.com.

About PNA: The PNA, founded in 1925, is the nonprofit trade association for print and digital news media in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Its mission is to advance the business interests of Pennsylvania news media organizations and to promote a free and independent press. It has more than 300 newspaper and media-related members, including daily, weekly, and college newspapers and online publications.