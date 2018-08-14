American Podcasters are Starting to Pay More Attention to Their International Audiences

When considering the global potential for podcasts, the prospects of non-American podcast companies and publishers — like the BBC, Louie Media, The Australian (I guess? what a week for that organization), and so on — only make up half the story. The other half revolves around the relationship between American publishers and non-American audiences, to which the physical-space-collapsing nature of the internet theoretically gives them easier access.

