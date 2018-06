Americans believe 39 percent of news in newspapers, on TV or on the radio is misinformation — but their views of social media are even worse. They believe 65 percent of news on social media is made up or can’t be verified as accurate.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/americans-believe-two-thirds-of-news-on-social-media-is-misinformation/