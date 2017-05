Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/americans-dont-really-like-the-media-much-unless-its-their-go-to-news-outlets-youre-asking-about/

The president of the United States, both an avid consumer and a vicious antagonist of news, will in one breath vilify the (FAKE NEWS) media and in the next praise Fox for its ratings.

The American people have a similarly uneven relationship with the news.