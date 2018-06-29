Americans May Appreciate Knowing When a News Story is Suspect, but More Than a Third Will Share That Story Anyway

Do “news source ratings” work? Depends on what you mean by “work.”Research from the Knight Foundation and Gallup out this week suggests that, yes, “the use of an online tool to indicate news organization reliability increases healthy skepticism when individuals consume news online.” The tool in question is NewsGuard, the initiative launched in March by Steve Brill, and Gallup tested 2,010 adults with it in April.

