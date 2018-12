Forbes said it just had its most profitable year since it became Forbes Media in 2006. And now, the company, which is owned by Hong Kong investment firm Integrated Whale Media Investments, is looking to put more money toward making acquisitions and equity investments in startups.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/amid-media-doom-and-gloom-forbes-says-revenue-was-up-and-profits-highest-in-a-decade/