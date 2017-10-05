An Analysis of Las Vegas Shooting Headlines Reveals Unsettling Trends
When tragedy strikes, reporters and editors agonize over the words they’ll use to usher bad news into the homes of readers. Those word choices—made large, bold, and splashed across front pages—are intended to communicate an event of high significance, something so out of the ordinary it deserves your immediate attention.
One thought on “An Analysis of Las Vegas Shooting Headlines Reveals Unsettling Trends”
Just weird. An unstructured survey of newspaper headlines that supposedly reveals “unsettling” trends primarily exposes the use of unfounded superlatives in headlines. Speaking of unfounded, what is “unsettling” about that, and who is unsettled? Was anything about that ever settled?
Then for a lede, the article promises newspaper staff “agonize” over the content of headlines. Which reporters or editors did CJR contact to measure the level of agony they suffered in writing a headline on that day? Is CJR merely presuming reporters and editors are not thick-skinned, if not somewhat calloused by the role of narrating the human condition?
And what of these events that are supposedly “cyclical?” What exactly is the cycle for mass shootings? Would they not be better described as randomly occuring?
CJR seems convinced it is journalists job to “help shake the public discourse.” Is it? Is the public not capable of shaking it’s discourse without a self-important assist from a few remaining print publications? What if our discourse were better shaken when we shake ourselves out of being desensitized? What if the mere facts are shocking enough? What if honoring the dead means something other than pushing forward “the inevitable debate about gun control?”
And does CJR think any of us fail to recongize that to “push foward the inevitable debate about gun control” means something other than supposedly unbiased, objective journalists taking sides in that debate? Or that the “debate” is not much more than advancing euphemistic phrases that describe vague proposals that would in no way prevent any of the mass shootings described in news reports? For that matter, the “debate about gun control” is not that at all, but rather a thinly veiled campiagn for the political party that advances the most new firearms legislation, and which rallies sympathizers around common contempt for segments of society that find firearms useful.
Starkly missing from the “debate about gun control” as anticipated by CJR is any realistic discussion of security procedures for large gatherings. We’ve heard aplenty about Slide Fire’s bumpstocks but scarecly a word about ShotPotters. The idea that schools, shopping facilities, or any large crowd gathering could or should be protected by discrete armed guards is simply not part of the “gun control debate.”