http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-explosion-of-online-video-could-triple-bandwidth-consumption-again-in-the-next-five-years/

Video will make up 82 percent of all internet traffic in 2021, according to forecasts released today by Cisco, which sells networking equipment. Video accounted for 73 percent of traffic in 2016.

Not only are people watching more online video, they’re also watching better quality video, sapping more bandwidth. And cord cutters generate twice as much internet traffic as those who still pay for regular TV, according to Cisco.