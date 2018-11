As part of its reporting, the BBC researched how ordinary citizens in India, Kenya, and Nigeria interact with fake news: “Participants gave the BBC extensive access to their phones over a seven-day period, allowing the researchers to examine the kinds of material they shared, whom they shared it with and how often.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-in-depth-look-at-how-people-really-use-whatsapp-shows-why-fighting-fake-news-there-is-so-hard/