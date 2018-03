In mid-January, two police officers visited the home of documentary filmmaker Nora Donaghy in Los Angeles, showed her a search warrant, and seized her cell phone. She was also subpoenaed to testify in a grand jury trial about her communications with a source.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-increasing-number-of-journalists-have-recently-faced-subpoenas/