At first glance, there’s nothing unusual about the stack of mail on Gabriel Dance’s desk: a handful of envelopes, variously sized, addressed to “Tips” at The New York Times, no listed return addresses. (Anonymously submitted letters and documents, after all, have long played a part in The Times’s news gathering, as was recently seen in The Times’s publication of Donald J. Trump’s tax records.)