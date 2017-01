Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-outbrain-for-newspapers-headlines-network-launches/

You can call it Outbrain for newspapers, if you want. Or perhaps a tamer Taboola. Tim Landon doesn’t particularly care how you characterize his latest network effort. Just click on his widgets – which you’ll soon see on hundreds of daily newspaper sites across the country, starting over the next two weeks – and help re-build flagging newspaper company revenues.