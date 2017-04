Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/analysis-without-benchmarks-an-approach-for-measuring-the-success-of-innovation-projects/

Newsroom innovation initiatives like our mobile lab in the Guardian U.S. are springing up everywhere. Projects are being funded by philanthropies and tech companies through smaller programs in New Jersey and larger ones at the BBC, and there are also national newsroom transformation projects underway like the Poynter Local News Innovation Program.