At CrowdTangle, we believe that local news is an incredibly important part of the news ecosystem and it’s one that our team, as well as the Facebook Journalism Project more broadly, is passionate about supporting. In fact, we work with with over 1,300 local newsrooms across the world and we are adding more local partners every day.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/announcing-crowdtangle-for-local-news/