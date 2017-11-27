News Newsletter News 

Anthony Scaramucci Threatens to Sue Tufts’s Newspaper for Calling Him ‘Unethical Opportunist’

Graham Lanktree | Newsweek November 27, 2017

An opinion piece in the pages of Tufts University’s student newspaper calling former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci an “unethical opportunist” has him threatening to sue.

The Massachusetts institution has canceled a talk by Scaramucci set to take place Monday after his lawyers sent a letter last week to graduate student Camilo Caballero and The Tufts Daily newspaper threatening to sue them for defamation.

