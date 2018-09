The i Paper, which launched in print and online in the U.K. in 2010 during a tumultuous time for media, had its work cut out for it in building a distinctive news brand in a cluttered space. Thanks to its politically neutral stance and digestible news coverage, it’s starting to make gains.

