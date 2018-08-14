Antifa Protesters Couldn’t Find Any Fascists at Unite the Right — And Harassed the Press Instead
Antifascists, according to their own doctrine, fight fascism. Sounds simple enough.
Granted, members of the loosely organized Antifa movement define “fascism” vaguely — to include not just Nazis and neo-Nazis, but also white supremacists, white nationalists and the broader population of racists.
As for the fighting, Antifa takes that part of the doctrine literally.
One thought on “Antifa Protesters Couldn’t Find Any Fascists at Unite the Right — And Harassed the Press Instead”
Well, no surprise here. Members of Antifa are equal opportunists and will attack anyone in close proximity, media included. Sadly, some media give Antifa a pass because they attack those who much of the media oppose politically. Perhaps all media should start reporting what Antifa actually is, an extreme radical movement seeking immediate anarchy through the use of violence, threats, and hatred. It is wise to always remember, during any civil uprising media becomes the very first target to attack and control.