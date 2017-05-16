AP Collaborates With SAM to Launch AP Social Newswire

Like & Share E&P:

The Associated Press announced today that it will work with social media management platform SAM to launch the AP Social Newswire, a feed of user-generated content (UGC) being vetted and verified by AP’s social media experts and editors across the globe.

The AP Social Newswire will allow customers to discover and inspect user-generated content as it comes into the AP newsroom, offering real-time access to the news agency’s UGC verification process through the SAM platform.