News Newsletter News 

Appeals Court: Rolling Stone Must Face Defamation Lawsuit Over Rape Story

Eriq Gardner| Hollywood Reporter September 19, 2017

The 2nd Circuit rules two UVA fraternity members have plausibly made claims how the story was “of and concerning” them while also accepting a group defamation theory.
In unfortunate timing for Jann Wenner, who just put Rolling Stone up for sale, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a defamation lawsuit over the magazine’s infamous story about the gang rape of a freshman identified as “Jackie” at a University of Virginia campus fraternity.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/appeals-court-rolling-stone-must-face-defamation-lawsuit-over-rape-story/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *