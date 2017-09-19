Appeals Court: Rolling Stone Must Face Defamation Lawsuit Over Rape Story

The 2nd Circuit rules two UVA fraternity members have plausibly made claims how the story was “of and concerning” them while also accepting a group defamation theory.

In unfortunate timing for Jann Wenner, who just put Rolling Stone up for sale, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a defamation lawsuit over the magazine’s infamous story about the gang rape of a freshman identified as “Jackie” at a University of Virginia campus fraternity.

