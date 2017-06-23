Apple News Gives Publishers (A Bit) More Demographic Data

Like & Share E&P:

Publishers have long complained that the big technology platforms do not share any information about their audiences, making it that much harder for publishers to sell advertising directly to data-obsessed advertising clients, not to mention marketing subscriptions to readers.

However, this situation may be slowly changing. At least that’s the optimistic interpretation of Apple’s recent move to share more data about its users with Apple News publishers.