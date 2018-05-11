Apple News Officially Lets Publishers Use Google’s DoubleClick to Serve Ads
Apple News has officially begun letting publishers use Google’s DoubleClick for Publishers to serve ads into their Apple News articles following tests last year and an expansion earlier this year.
The move is meant to make it easier for publishers to sell their Apple News articles with inventory on their own sites and their Google Accelerated Mobile Pages and Facebook Instant Articles inventory.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: