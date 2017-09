Arc Publishing, The Washington Post’s fast-growing software-as-a-service business, now offers a white label native app which gives publishers a low-lift, turnkey solution for launching a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Canada’s The Globe and Mail is the first publisher to leverage the technology, unveiling their new app this week.

