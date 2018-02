Freedom of the Press Foundation is launching an online archives collection in partnership with Archive-It, a service developed by the Internet Archive to help organizations preserve online content. Our collection, focusing on news outlets we deem to be especially vulnerable to “billionaire problem,” aims to preserve sites in their entirety before their archives can be taken down or manipulated.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/archiving-the-alternative-press-threatened-by-wealthy-buyers/