Are Daily Opinion Pages Headed to the Morgue?

Rick Edmonds | PoynterMarch 15, 2017
At the end of February, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel eliminated weekday print editorial pages except on Wednesdays.

An economizing move, of course, but to me also a marker of a tipping point where opinion has started to join other traditional newspaper staples as digital-first. Put another way, it might be that the daily print editorial page is on its way to becoming an old-fashioned thing that no longer makes sense in a pinched economic climate.

