http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/are-newspaper-publishers-ready-for-digital-only-not-quite/

The contemporary Western news organizations have implemented ‘digital-first’ strategies, and many of large news publishers regard themselves now as ‘digital-first’ news organizations. However, only a few news publishers are digital in terms of their revenue. These include the German Axel Springer and the Norwegian Schibsted make approximately 62 percent of their revenue from the digital sources. However, their corporate structure differs from legacy publishers such as The New York Times or The Washington Post.