http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/are-those-creepy-web-ads-that-learn-your-preferences-and-follow-you-around-online-also-discriminatory/

One of my new year’s resolutions has been to be better about personal finance, so I’ve been browsing a lot of Roth IRA explainers and looking into automated investing services (yay!). Now ad-supported websites I visit are consistently framed by a whole lot of never-seen-before ads concerning retirement, mutual funds, and brokerage services (eep!).