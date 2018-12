This week, a New York Times feature with more data and privacy revelations about Facebook triggered the usual range of responses, from exhaustion to numbness. With so many similar reports over the past year, it’s been a steady drip, drip, drip of privacy violations and post-hoc rationalizations and apologies.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/are-we-wiser-about-facebook-now-or-just-more-cynical/