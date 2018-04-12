Argentinian Media Analyze Common Strategies For Social Networks and Digital Platforms

In a meeting held at the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa)’s headquarters, issues such as the dissemination of false news, the improper use of third party content or the manipulation of databases, among others, was discussed.

Speakers from media organisations such as Clarín, La Nación, Infobae, Perfil, América, TN, and organisations such as Adira (Association of Journalists of the Argentine Republic), explored ways to address these issues..