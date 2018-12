In 2019, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will begin selecting the news stories you meet on major digital news brands. This development marks the humble beginning of what will become a revolution in news publishing. It will have major consequences, which can end up good or bad, depending on how we as an industry decide to use the technology.

